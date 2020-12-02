In 2019-20 Hulbert girl's basketball finished 1-19 without a win in conference. Now, a new year, and with a new head coach in Joseph McClure, who is ready to represent his hometown, the Lady Riders hope to prove their maturity.
That maturity may be difficult to see via its roster as it has three returning seniors, one junior, seven sophomores and seven freshmen.
"We have everybody besides one senior and also have a few girls who didn't play last year who are seniors this year who came back out to play," McClure said.
Senior Callie Brave is expected to lead the way as one of the best athletes and playmakers while senior Kaylei Cannon and Lilly Chambers will be counted on to score. Additionally 5-foot 4-inch sophomore Savanna Hamby is physical and McClure looks forward to her progression as a player. Freshman Brea Lamb is also expected to bring what she was good at while playing for Briggs and score in the post.
Luckily, McClure has recruited seniors Haylee Mullins and Sierra Shelly, the tallest players on the team this season, to play their senior campaigns. Neither have played since middle school. Both are athletic and will block shots.
McClure is hopeful the 6-foot Mullins, a softball standout, can be a project well worth it as she's a mobile forward.
"This year this team should look night and day from what they had last year," McClure said. "We have a lot of younger girls to work with to build the foundation I'm trying to build here. I just want to be competitive and come in and work hard. I want to play physical and tough."
The newest head coach of the program served as an assistant at Salina the past few seasons and graduated from Hulbert High School in 2003. He is ready to make his town proud and believes the team has nowhere to go but up.
Hulbert opens its season on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at the Armstrong Bank Porum Invitational Tournament against Canadian in a 4:30 p.m. tipoff. The Lady Riders had scheduled games this week against Okay and Keys postponed due to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.