Hulbert looks to pick up where it left off against Okemah

HULBERT — The Riders play the Class 2A Okemah Panthers at home this Friday with kickoff scheduled at 7:00 PM.
Hulbert’s first win of the 2019 season was last Friday against the Drumright Tornadoes (40-6). It was a big confidence builder for the players as well as their new head coach Scott Sapulpa.
“Key players for the game were James Bruce of course, Gavin Johnson really stood out, and (Hunter) Thomas stepped up after the half,” Sapulpa said.
Okemah is coming off 40-38 loss to Stroud in its season and home opener last week.
The Riders offensive line is going to have a handful with the Panthers’ defense. Okemah head coach Turner has a talented defensive line that is big and has a lot of experience.
“I’ve known Coach Turner a long time and he runs a great program,” Sapulpa said. “We gotta hook up every game and this team is tough.”
The Riders are preparing for the Panthers by focusing on more of the same fundamentals that helped them win against Drumright. The defense has to learn to wait for the snap in order to keep from getting those yardage draining penalties we saw again last week.
“All the players, especially the defense, has got to have a tough mental mindset going into every play,” Sapulpa said.
The injury to Mason Hill may affect the Riders as he will probably be out this game with a bruised kidney.
“Other than Hill we should be good and as long as we are healed and healthy by district then we should be in good shape,” Sapulpa said.
The Riders are going to have their hands full battling the Panthers this Friday from the sounds of it.
