The Hulbert Riders travel north to Ramona to open their season against the Caney Valley Trojans on Friday.
The Trojans dropped down from Class 2A after going winless last season, being outscored 52-8 on average.
Hulbert will have to watch Hayden Wingo for the Trojans. Wingo starts on both sides of the ball as a receiver and defensive back. Caney Valley worked out of a no-back, two-tight end offensive set last season. Senior Cole Fairchild was moved from running back to center joining Junior offensive lineman Trace McAllister. Size up front looks to be an issue for the Trojans especially facing the size Hulbert brings in the trenches.
Hulbert has had anything but an ideal offseason.
Summer pride workouts as well as spring football we're cancelled due to COVID-19. Senior Jacob Beall stated earlier that he and his teammates "have put in as much work as we can by ourselves."
The Riders were not able to start practice until August 24 and played a scrimmage at Haskell last Thursday. The scrimmage showed senior Jacob Beall as the dominant defensive presence he has always been as well as him being the primary running back on offense. Beall is a different style of back than Hulbert has been used to with Jacob and James Bruce both graduated. He did manage to find the end zone during the scrimmage against the haymakers.
Hulbert comes off a 4-6 record last season but has playoff aspirations this year.
Daniel Hare looks to get the start at quarterback, but Hulbert looks to ride the size and strength of Beall and the offensive line.
