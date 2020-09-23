The Hulbert Riders travel to Canadian to face the Cougars Friday night.
Hulbert looks to get its first win of the season after dropping its first two games at Caney Valley and Afton.
The Cougars enter the game at 1-2 with losses to Savanna and Allen. Johnathan Hasbrock leads Canadian at quarterback. His favorite weapon at receiver is Jake Brewster.
Hulbert showed significant improvement last week, gaining over 300 yards of total offense. Michael Gordon had to make the switch from receiver to quarterback after an injury to Jordan Hare.
"This is a good chance for us to get a win as long as we don't have the turnover issues we did last week," said Hulbert head coach Scott Sapulpa.
The Riders have been hit hard by COVID-19 from the beginning of the season. Hulbert was limited in offseason workouts and the start of their practices were delayed, causing depth and conditioning to be an issue in their first two games.
"We added a few guys and when we have all of them we're at about 23 players but we're still dealing with quarantine issues," said Sapulpa.
