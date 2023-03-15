The Hulbert Riders took two innings, March 14 at home, to figure out the Colcord Hornetsâ€™ pitching, but when they did, they took off and didnâ€™t stop until they had a 5-1 victory in their saddlebags.
Colcord took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but that was all they could get the rest of the game. The Hulbert Riders, on the other hand, collected three in the third, one in the fourth, and one in the sixth for the win.
In the bottom of the third inning, with two outs, back-to-back doubles by Tyler Simpson and Wyatt Tedder sent Simpson across for the first of three runs in the inning. Tedder took third on a passed ball, and Aiden Longan walked. Tedder scored on a double steal and Longan was safe at second. He stole third on the next pitch, then scored on a passed ball.
In the fourth, Ethan Thompson singled and stole second. Ethan Reese doubled Thompson home for the Ridersâ€™ fourth run. They added an insurance run in the sixth when, with two outs, Reese doubled, and Ethan Ellis doubled him home.
The Riders had five runs on eight hits, and there were no errors in the game by either team.
Reese had two doubles in the game, and Ellis, Wyatt Tedder, and Simpson each had one. Thompson had a pair of singles, and Dusty Tedder had one.
Longan and Dusty Tedder both had two stolen bases in the game, and the Ethan trio of Thompson, Reese, and Ellis each swiped one.
Reese was the starting pitcher for the Riders, working one and one-thirds innings, and recording two strikeouts.
Ellis took over and worked four innings, allowing one run on one hit, walking three, and fanning 10.
Dusty Tedder pitched the last one-third inning, giving up one hit, walking one, and striking out one.
The victory moves the Riders to 3-3 as they prepare to host Oklahoma Union, March 16, at 2:30 p.m.
