Ask anyone what the three R's of education are, and the answer will be readin', 'ritin', and 'rithmetic. When sports is added in, a fourth R shows up: 'rasslin'. Of course, that’s all said in jest. The four R's are actually reading, writing, arithmetic, and wrestling.
The outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 put the quietus on nearly all sports throughout the country, including Hulbert. So when Hulbert Schools hired Dewayne Hammer as its new wrestling coach last year, the Riders had to start over from scratch, and they couldn’t scratch too deep. Hammer said when he took over the program last year, he had just four boys on the team. Needless to say, they didn’t fare well in their meets.
Two of those four graduated last spring, leaving two. When the fall practices began, one of those had decided not to come back out this year. Hammer said basically he was starting over again. Returning from last year is Jonas Brewer, but he brought a bunch of guys with him. Hammer said he has 12 senior high wrestlers, six junior high wrestlers, and nine elementary wrestlers.
He said the numbers were better, not quite as good as in the past, pre-COVID, but the Riders are definitely gaining.
When talking about Brewer, Hammer said he was one match away for state last year, and that both he and Brewer are anticipating big things this year.
With the numbers up, Hammer said there is a variance of experience on the team. He said three or four have some experience, three or four have a little experience, and three or four have no experience at all.
On the positive side, the guys with no experience were the younger kids, so hopefully everything will turn out good into teaching and learning. He said with just one senior, he and the Riders have a lot to look forward to, not just this year, but also in years to come.
Hammer was asked to explain wrestling for those who have little-to-no knowledge of the sport. He began by saying comparing high school wrestling and what one might see on Monday Night RAW, would be like trying to compare onions to strawberries. In real wrestling, the objective in a nutshell is to get the opponent down, with a legal hold, put him on his back, and pin him. In the point system, Hammer said there were so many ways to score points, to give up points, to lose points, and more.
Wrestlers have a weigh-in at every meet, and sometimes one extra helping of hash browns for breakfast could make a difference in what weight class a wrestler participates in that meet.
The Riders begin their season with the junior high team taking part in the Okmulgee Tournament, Dec. 2, then the senior high team goes back to Okmulgee Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 19.
“Then after that, it’s just about every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday until Feb. 25,” said Hammer.
Since he didn’t know how many kids he’d have this year, Hammer didn’t try for many home matches. He said if he only had four kids, he couldn’t very well host many matches. The Riders have one home meet, and it won’t be until the middle of January, plus they have a match at Sequoyah, also in January.
