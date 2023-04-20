The Hulbert Riders had trouble picking up on the Warner Eagles’ pitcher, on Thursday April 20, in Warner. Ethan Thompson doubled in the first inning, and Dusty Tedder had to remind himself not to rub it after getting hit by a pitch.
In the second inning, Wyatt Tedder walked. In the third inning, Ethan Reese singled but was soon retired on the front end of a double play.
Those were the only runners Hulbert could get on base. In the other two innings of the run-rule-shortened five-inning game, the Riders went three and out, including six strikeouts.
The end result was a 10-0 Warner victory.
The Warner Eagles began to fly in the bottom of the third inning, sending four runners across the plate. With one out, a double, followed by a walk, another double, a triple, a walk, and a successful double steal allowed the Eagles to fly out of the inning with a 4-0 lead.
Warner added another run in the fourth, and polished off the win with five in the fifth, stopping the game with a run-rule of 10 after five.
The normally tough Riders’ pitching also struggled uncharacteristically. Freshman Ethan Ellis started the game on the mound for Hulbert and was tagged with the loss. Ellis worked four innings, allowing five runs, six hits, one wild pitch, one hit batter, and five walks. On the plus side, he struck out six Eagles. During his four innings, Ellis threw 96 pitches, 52 in the strike zone, for a 54 percent pitch-strike ratio.
Dusty Tedder took over in the fifth inning and got one out before the game ended. He allowed five runs, three hits, two walks, and no strikeouts. Tedder, normally a high-accuracy pitcher, had trouble finding the strike zone, hitting the mark just eight times in 24 pitches, for 33 percent accuracy.
Next up for the Riders will be a doubleheader on Saturday, April 22, at Preston. The Riders will play the Porter Pirates at 11 a.m., then at approximately 2:30 p.m., they’ll take on another set of Pirates, the Preston Pirates.
Coach John Rozell said he was happy to announce that Hulbert would be the host team for District Playoffs, on April 28, against Wyandotte.
“We’ll be out of school that day, so we can get a little batting practice in, get ready for the doubleheader,” Rozell said.
Watch for more details and matchups between Hulbert and Wyandotte in next Thursday’s edition of the Tahlequah Daily Press, April 27
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.