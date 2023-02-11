Hulbert’s basketball teams hosted Warner, Feb. 10, and Warner went home winners of both games. The visiting Lady Eagles downed Hulbert convincingly, 51-25, and the Warner boys dropped the Riders, 55-31.
After the Warner girls blew out to an early 17-6 first-quarter lead, they ramped it up to a 36-23 lead at halftime.
As if the first two quarters weren’t bad enough, the Lady Riders could only muster two points in the third period. Meanwhile, on the other end of the court, Warner kept up the barrage, scoring 14 points to jack the lead to 50-15.
The Lady Riders managed 10 points in the fourth to Warner’s one, but it wasn't nearly close enough, and the game ended with Warner on top, 51-25.
Neither team shot free throws well. Warner hit 7-of-18, for 38.8 percent, and while the Lady Riders were a little better, they still just made 5-of-12, or 41.6 percent.
Six different Lady Riders scored in the game, but none in double figures. Sadie Chambers led Hulbert with six points, Alyssa Fair had five, Gabby Cook and Sophie Shankle each collected four points, and Lily Brown and Alison Cole finished with three points each.
The Warner Lady Eagles are currently ranked number six in the state in Class 2A.
“They are a very good team,” Hulbert Head Coach Joseph McClure said. "We have to learn to come to play no matter who we are playing.”
The Riders fell to Warner 55-31, but Coach Jordan Hill said he didn’t have his book with him and couldn’t give any details.
Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, will mark Hulbert’s last games in the regular season when they travel to Warner.
Hulbert will be the host site for Class 2A Area ll District 7 playoffs, Friday, Feb. 17. The Lady Riders will tip off against Haskell at 6 p.m., and the Riders will face Haskell’s boys at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.