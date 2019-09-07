Hulbert rolls in home opener

HULBERT -- The Hulbert Riders beat the Drumright Tornadoes at home Friday with a final score of 40-6.
The Riders bounce back from a season-opening loss at Hominy last week and it's the first win for first-year head coach Scott Sapulpa.
This non-conference game integrated many changes on both sides of the ball aimed at fixing the mistakes the coaches observed during last week's loss against the Hominy Bucks.
"Our running back and our tailback, we switched," Sapulpa said. "We put Bruce and Johnathan back there in the backfield, both of them… the best athletes we have on the field we might as well have them involved in every play."
Changes to the defense paid dividends as well.
"We stayed in that four man front that we switched to in the second half of last week," Sapulpa said. "Put 'Sarge' (Jacob Beall) on the line ... put some beef up front to take care of the run."
Johnathan Jones and James Bruce scored multiple touchdowns on both offense and defense. Jones rushed for two touchdowns and had an interception in the second quarter that he returned for a touchdown.
Bruce rushed for a one yard touchdown and returned a punt 62 yards for his second TD. Gavin Johnson rushed for six yards in the final quarter for the last touchdown of the night.
Hulbert's total offense was 261 yards for the evening with 41 plays that averaged 6.4 yards per play. The Riders achieved 15 first downs with 10 coming from rushing plays, four from pass plays, and one from a penalty.
The defense showed up with Jacob Beall, Mason Hill, and Hunter Thomas tied for 5.5 tackles with Beall having four for a loss. They held the Tornadoes to a score of zero until the third quarter then only allowed one touchdown the entire game.
There were a lot less penalties this game and the snaps were not perfect but were improved upon from last week's game.
The coaches and team are already looking ahead to next week's game against Okemah, which will be at home with kickoff at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.