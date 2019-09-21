Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.