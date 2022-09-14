The Hulbert Riders will be searching for their first touchdown of the young season when they travel to Nowata this Friday. Not that they haven't had chances. Case in point, last Friday against Porter.
"Every time we'd get something going, we'd put (the ball) on the ground," Hulbert Head Coach Craig Laird said.
The Riders are currently ranked at the bottom of Class A, at #68. Their opponents this week are pretty much in the same boat. The Nowata Ironmen are ranked at the bottom of Class 2A, sitting at #64.
In their first two games, the Riders have lost by an aggregate score of 79-0, while Nowata has lost by an aggregate score of 97-34. Hulbert lost to Kansas, 52-0, and to Porter, 27-0. Nowata lost to Dewey, 47-14, and to Chelsea, 50-20.
When all the numbers have been crunched, stirred up, and most likely blown out of proportion, this Friday shapes up to be between two teams fairly evenly matched up.
"Nowata is a spread team," Laird said. "Their running backs and receivers run really hard. They're tough runners. They look pretty quick.
"Their quarterback is just a sophomore," he said, "but, they're a spread team and they like to throw it. They throw it a bunch.
"They like to throw it deep, over the top, and they like to throw a lot of short stuff," he said. "They have two inside linebackers who are seniors, and they look pretty good.
"They're just a solid team," he said.
Laird said the Riders set some small goals for last week's game, and actually reached some of them.
"We were right there in the game," he said. "We turned the ball over five times. That's a little more than one turnover per quarter. It was 7-0 at the end of the first, 14-0 at the end of the half.
"I learned we can move the ball," he continued. "We've got some ways to move the chains, which we kinda knew it, but we confirmed it.
"We can move the ball," he said, "we just have to take care of it a little better."
Laird said the Riders were not going to actually change much in their offensive game, but pretty much stay the same and try to get better at it.
"We tried to throw it some the other night," he said, "and we're getting sacked before he can even get out from under center. I think we threw it six times, and we were 0-6, and that's not counting all the times the quarterback was hit before he could release it.
"We're not changing who we are," he continued, "but, we are looking at some things on the offensive line to try to clean up some things. We have a very young, very inexperienced offensive line.
"When we get them doing their assignments, we think we'll be able to throw it," he said.
Laird said Caleb Simmons stood out in a good way for the Riders last Friday. "We play Caleb at outside linebacker, and he played a really good game," he said.
"Jose Deckard led us in tackles with eight, including five solos," Laird said. "Jose is a junior, and he plays inside linebacker for us.
"Dusty Tedder did a good job at center for us," he added. "Most of the mistakes that happened up the middle weren't on the center. Dusty does a good job for us.
"Ethan Reese ran tough, he ran hard, and had some good runs," he said. "But, right now, Ellis is kinda beat up, and we don't know for sure who is going to be quarterback this week.
"If Ellis can't go, we'll move Reese back into quarterback, then try to find someone to fill Reese's spot in the backfield," Laird said. "We're actually going to start working with Ethan Thompson there.
"We've been looking for ways to get the ball into Thompson's hands more," he said. "We think he's going to be a playmaker.
"We're also working with Nathan Disler there, too," he said.
Laird said at least these problems would never give him any more gray hairs. "I don't have any hair, so I don't have to worry about it turning gray," Laird laughed.
In conclusion, Laird said he didn't feel the bus trip to Nowata would make any difference to the team as a whole.
"We get up there at 5:00 p.m. for a 7:00 game, and have two hours to relax, get the kinks out, and get ready to play ball," he said.
"I don't think I've even seen a high school game where the home team had a definite advantage to playing on their home field."
This Friday night, Nowata would appear to be the place to be … especially if you're interested in watching two football teams battling it out in the trenches - the Hulbert Riders and the Nowata Ironmen.
