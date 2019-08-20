Hulbert split a doubleheader against Colcord Tuesday afternoon after suffering a 24-0 loss the previous day.
Colcord 8, Hulbert 4
The Lady Riders dropped the opening game to the Lady Hornets. Colcord's three runs in the opening inning were too much for Hulbert to overcome.
Hulbert scored two runs in the fifth inning to decrease the deficit to only 7-4 with RBI singles from Kaylei Cannon and Lily Chambers. Cannon led the game with three hits and Chambers threw three of the team's six strikeouts in the opening game.
Hulbert 10, Colcord 4
Hulbert won the second game against Colcord to split the series and improve their record to 5-6. Cannon hit a ground out that allowed Chambers to score and start a seven-point run over the first two innings.
The Lady Hornets tried to come back after their slow 7-1 start by getting three runs in the third inning to decrease the point deficit. However, the Lady Riders scored three runs in the fifth inning to cap the game.
Cannon made her presence on the field known by adding a pair of hits, another RBI and a run to her stat line. Savanna Hamby led the team in runs for a combined three runs scored in the two games.
The Lady Riders are 3-2 in 2A district play. The team will look to get another district win when they face Central Sallisaw at 5:30 Monday in Hulbert. Hulbert beat Central Sallisaw 12-0 in a non-district game during the Big 8 Conference Tournament last Friday.
Vian 12, Keys 4
Keys suffered its eighth consecutive loss to start the season Tuesday at Vian.
Vian beat Keys for the third time this season after a lopsided win Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Cougars first lost 1-9 to Vian in the Big 8 Conference Tournament last week and lost at home 5-17 Monday.
Lady Cougars' Reagan Hammons hit a home run at the top of the third inning to give her team a 3-1 lead. However, the team did not maintain the lead and gave up 11 unanswered runs over the following two innings.
Hammons hit a single in the final inning to allow Laine Forrest to score and try to close the deficit, but the Lady Wolverines were able to end the game during the next at bat by executing a ground out.
The team's offense ran through Hammons. She led the team with four RBIs and two hits.
The Lady Cougars look to earn their first win of the season during the Chouteau Invitational Thursday. Keys will play Webber Falls, Salina and Colcord starting at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.