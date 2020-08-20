Callie Price and Lilly Chambers combined on a no-hitter and helped lift Hulbert to a commanding 14-0 win over Oklahoma City Capitol Hill Thursday on day one of the Okmulgee Tournament.
The Lady Riders, led offensively by leadoff hitter Alyssa Fair and Raelyn Botts, scored all 14 of their runs over the first two innings, including nine in the second, of a three-inning contest.
Fair led Hulbert with two hits, going 2 for 2 with a double and three runs scored. Botts drove in a game-high two runs on a second-inning single to center field that scored Taleah Conrad and Kaylen Walls to give HHS an 11-0 lead. Fair led off with a triple to left in the opening frame and scored the game’s first run on a passed ball.
In the pitcher’s circle, Price, in a starting role, recorded three strikeouts over 1.2 innings and issued five walks. Chambers retired the only batter she faced in the third on a six-pitch strikeout.
Hulbert finished with six hits. Haylee Mullins, Kalanee Keener and Price each had a single. Savanna Sissom, Chambers, Keener, Conrad and Walls drove in one run apiece.
The Lady Riders bounced back from a 9-1 loss to Gore and a 5-1 loss to Heavener Thursday afternoon and closed the day with a 15-5 win over Okmulgee. The Lady Riders now stand at 3-6 overall under head coach Bobby Teehee.
Against Okmulgee, Hulbert produced a season-high 19 hits. Savanna Hamby and Chambers both went 3 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs apiece. Conrad also drove in three runs and was one of six players to end with two hits, joining Amaya Rodriguez, Kaylei Cannon, Gabby Cook, Mullins and Fair.
Four of Hulbert’s hits went for extra bases as Hamby doubled twice, and both Cannon and Mullins added one double.
The Lady Riders led 5-0 after the opening frame and 6-5 after two innings before erupting for nine runs in the top-half of the third.
Chambers and Conrad highlighted the third as both knocked in two runs on singles. Chambers extended Hulbert’s lead to 11-5 on a base hit to left that plated Rodriguez and Fair, and Conrad made it 14-5 on a single to right that pushed across Sissom and Mullins. The Lady Riders had 11 of their hits in the inning. Hamby and Cannon led off with back-to-back doubles.
Chambers went the distance in the circle, allowing three earned runs on two hits in three innings. Chambers finished with five strikeouts and issued six walks.
The Lady Riders had six hits, but left six runners on base in the setback to Heavener. Chambers led the way with two hits and drove in the lone run with two outs in the third on a single to center that scored Fair.
Heavener scored four of its runs in the first inning off Chambers, who gave up four earned runs on seven hits in 3.1 innings of work. Chambers recorded one strikeout and walked two.
Gore scored eight unanswered runs over the second and third innings to pull away from Hulbert in the Lady Riders’ second outing on Thursday.
Hulbert closed with three hits — a double by Rodriguez and a single apiece from Fair and Chambers. The only run came in the home-half of the first on a Chambers’ single to right field that brought in Fair.
Chambers allowed seven earned runs on 11 hits over three innings. She collected three strikeouts.
