The Hulbert boys' basketball team beat Vian at home Tuesday night 47-35 led by two players posting double figure scoring Ethan Chuculate (18) and Gabe Lewis (13).
The Riders came out of the gate outscoring Vian 13-2 in the first quarter keeping and keeping the Wolverines out of its 2-2-1 press.
Chuculate, a left-hander, made all three of his 3-pointers in the second quarter while Vian outscored Hulbert 22-14.
"We were playing our brand of basketball in the first quarter," head coach Jordan Hill said. "We didn't let their pressure bother us and in the second quarter and I knew their guys were bound to hit shots. The first quarter was huge for us, especially mentally."
The second half was when Vian implemented iso-defense to expose liabilities on Hulbert yet the Riders again held the Wolverines to two points in the third and had a 13-9 advantage in the fourth stanza.
Hill was impressed by Chuculate and Lewis' ability to stay the course and lead the versatile squad. Both have started since their freshman seasons. Chuculate played all 40 minutes while Lewis, who stands about 6-foot 5-inches battled a strong 6-foot 2-inch football player throughout the game.
As for the success in limiting points to open the game and coming out of the halftime break Hill credits his defensive mind and his team playing gritty. The Riders limited second chance points and rebounded well while setting up its zone defense early and kept their hands active when playing man-to-man.
Hill told his team that this is shaping up to be a great week of basketball for his program. It plays at No. 13 Keys Thursday and hosts Weber Falls Friday night. He hasn't beaten Keys while at Hubert and is friends with Greg Barnes of the Cougars.
"Vian is more athletic than Keys, but it's a team that slows it down and plays how they want to play. They are very fundamental," Hill said. "You are either going to get your eyes beat shut or play a good game and find your strengths. We have a squad that wants to go over there and prove something to everyone else in the state of Oklahoma even if they are a class above us."
Lady Riders can't rebound from 25-point halftime deficit: The girl's basketball team with its new coach Joseph McClure were overmatched by the physicality of Vian Tuesday evening. Seven of the 12 players who saw action for the Riders scored, but the Wolverines had three players in double figures including Greenlee Wells with 34. Hulbert fell 71-32.
"It was 18-0 before we scored a basket, it was deer in headlights type look," McClure said. "It took us a while to settle in. Once we did we still had a lot of turnovers and weren't very patient."
After the first quarter of play Vian led 20-4 and pushed it to 37-12 after at the half. McClure said he was appreciative of the way his team continued to battle and go on a run in the third where they were outscored 19-11. The fourth was all Vian as it continued to expand the lead taking a 15-9 advantage in the stanza.
In the third quarter the Riders switched from zone defense to man-to-man with a quicker lineup which helped narrow the gap. Additionally, due to many rotation players placed in quarantine the team is still getting into basketball shape. McClure said this hurts shooting percentage and confidence.
The Riders saw Callie Brave rattle off six straight points from the end of the third into the fourth quarter Brea Lamb's aggressiveness in the post helped the offense flow according to McClure. He was also impressed by Chloe White and Alison Cole who gave "110 percent" when they were on the floor.
The girl's travel to Keys Thursday to take on the recent champions of the Haskell Tournament. The Riders will look to play more disciplined and be more physical.
