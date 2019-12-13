Hulbert rebounded after a loss to Keys on Tuesday with a 61-27 road win over Porter Friday night. Porter is 0-4 after the loss while Hulbert improves to 4-1.
“We saw some grit,” said head coach Jordan Hill. “We finally showed some grit and hustling. It was the first time I felt like we went in with a game plan and executed it.”
The loss of Gabe Lewis, who exited the previous game with a head injury, allowed the Pirates to earn a 14-8 lead in the first quarter by attacking the basket. However, the Riders were able to adjust in the second quarter and take command of the game.
Nolan Edmundson and Ethan Chuculate combined for 15 points in the second quarter and earned a 23-18 lead going into halftime.
The Riders’ defense picked up and David Jacobs took command of the third quarter by scoring 13 points for the Riders to extend their lead to 41-21.
“Defensively we were there, and we shot it well tonight,” said Hill. “The three-ball was going in for us.”
The team continued to dominate during the final quarter, scoring 20 points in the final quarter.
Jacobs led the team with 22 points, followed by Chuculate’s 15 points and Edmundson’s 11 points.
Hulbert will host Okay for an 8 p.m. matchup in their upcoming game. Okay is competing in the J.T. Dixon Memorial Tournament.
Lady Pirates 41, Lady Riders 18
Hulbert fell to 1-4 after a lopsided 41-18 loss to Porter on Friday, but head coach Allonte Hall has seen improvement from his team throughout every game.
“We’ve had fewer turnovers than normal and we had a lot of good looks, they just weren’t going in,” said Hall. “That’s something we have to improve on going forward, but ball movement was good, the defense was pretty good as well, the main thing we did struggle with was rebounding.”
The Lady Pirates took an early 14-4 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Defensively, the Lady Riders came back in the second quarter. They allowed only five points but were only able to come up with three points of their own and trailed 19-7 going into halftime.
The Lady Pirates extended their lead in the third quarter to 35-12. However, their offense slowed down in the final quarter being able to score six points.
Hulbert will travel to Vian for their upcoming game on Tuesday for the 6:30 p.m. tipoff.
