Hulbert salvaged a split in a doubleheader Tuesday at Chouteau, defeating the Lady Wildcats, 9-6, in the finale after suffering a 10-8 setback in game one.
Gabby Cook, Lilly Chambers and Alyssa Fair paced the Hulbert lineup with two hits apiece in the nightcap, and Fair drove in a game-high three runs. The Lady Riders, who held off a late Chouteau surge, finished with 10 hits, four of those for extra bases.
Hulbert scored three runs in the second to take the lead for good. The Lady Riders built a seven-run cushion at 9-2 before Chouteau scored four times in the seventh.
In the second, Kaylei Cannon started the scoring with an RBI double that brought home Savanna Hamby, Haylee Mullins later singled to right to bring across Cannon, and Taleah Conrad put HHS up 3-1 after doubling to right to plate Mullins.
Fair highlighted a three-run fifth for the with a two-run double to left that scored Kalanee Keener and Mullins and extended the Lady Riders’ lead to 7-2.
In the sixth, Chambers doubled to center to score Cook, and Kaylen Walls crossed home plate on a passed ball to give Hulbert a seven-run lead.
Chambers went the distance in the pitcher’s circle to grab the victory. Chambers allowed four earned runs on eight hits, recorded three strikeouts and issued four walks.
In the 18-8 setback, Hulbert had an 8-5 lead before Chouteau scored five times in the home-half of the sixth to rally.
Amaya Rodriguez led the offense with two hits, and Hamby knocked in a team-high three runs.
Chambers took the loss from the circle, giving up eight earned runs on 13 hits. She struck out four and walked five.
“We definitely did better today,” said Hulbert head coach Bobby Tehee, whose team moves to 6-10 overall and 3-4 in District 2A-5. “We’re slowly trying to figure out things. We finally our bats going, we’ve just got to learn to finish games.”
The Lady Riders will be at the Wyandotte Tournament beginning Thursday.
