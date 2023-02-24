It was a bittersweet night for Hulbert basketball teams, Feb. 23, in the opening round of Regionals at Haskell. It was bitter for the Lady Riders as they fell hard to Oktaha’s girls, 92-40. It was sweet for the Riders as they defeated Oktaha’s boys, 40-35.
The Riders jumped out to a 14-8 lead in the first period, then extended it to 23-14 by halftime.
The third period was almost the Riders’ undoing. During the eight near-fatal minutes, the only points the Riders could muster was a two-and one (basket good, fouled on the shot, made the free throw) by Aiden Longan, and a two-point basket by Adam Hinkle. On the other end of the court, Oktaha was enjoying its best quarter yet, scoring 10 points, and cutting Hulbert’s lead to four, 28-24, going into the fourth.
In the final period, Tyler Simpson, who had hit a pair of threes in the first quarter, scored seven of the Riders’ 12 points, and got help from two good free by Tanner Vaughn, a basket by Kris Glenn, and a free throw by Cody Botts to outscore Oktaha in the quarter, 12-11, and claim the win.
Simpson finished with a team-high 13 points, the only Rider in double figures. Botts registered seven, Glenn had six, Hinkle scored five, Vaughn had four, all from the free throw line, Longan added three, and Jake Irizarry scored two.
The Riders will play the winner of the Wister-Panama game for the Regional Championship, Feb. 25, at Haskell. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Lady Riders meet buzzsaw
The Hulbert Lady Riders didn’t play a bad game, according to the scorebook. They scored 40 points, and they have won games this season with less than that. They racked up seven points in the first quarter, added 14 in the second, scored 10 in the third, and finished with nine in the fourth.
Eight different girls scored at least two points for Hulbert, and collectively they were a respectable 8-of-13 from the free throw line.
However, the Oktaha girls were just too much, scoring 24 points in each of the first two quarters, 28 in the third, and 16 in the fourth.
Calan Teague stepped up for the Lady Riders, leading the scoring with nine points, followed by Sadie Chambers with seven, and Gabby Cook with six.
Soophie Shankle and Savanna Hamby each scored five, Brea Lamb added four, and Alyssa Fair and Dillin Stilwell each finished with two.
The Lady Riders will play the winner of the Wister-Haworth game, Feb. 24, at Haskell, at 1:30 p.m. The winner of that game will play for the Regional Consolation Championship, Feb. 25 at 1:30 p.m. and the loser’s season is over. The winner of that game will advance to Area, while the loser will go home.
