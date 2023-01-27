HULBERT – Hulbert basketball hosted Porum, Jan. 26, and split with the visiting Panthers.
The Hulbert Lady Riders stayed within striking distance in the first half, but fizzled in the second half, falling to Porum 59-33. The Riders started on a medium pace, and built on that throughout the rest of the game until claiming a 51-35 victory over Porum’s Warriors.
The Lady Riders scored eight points in the first quarter, but Porum’s girls put up 10. The second period was more of the same, with the Lady Warriors outscoring Hulbert 16-12, to carry a 26-20 lead into intermission.
The cinch strap on the Lady Riders’ saddle came loose in the second half. They managed just six points in the third quarter, and seven in the fourth. During the same time, on the other end of the floor, Porum was knocking the bottom off the net with 18 and 15 points, respectively.
Free throws were fairly even, with Porum shooting 11 and making five, while the Lady Riders shot 10, also making five.
Individually, Sadie Chambers, the only Lady Rider to score in all four quarters, led Hulbert with 12 points, and Brea Lamb finished with 10, including 2-of-3 at the free throw line.
Sophie Shankle was a perfect 2-for-2 at the line on her way to five points, and Dillin Stilwell checked in with four.
The Riders jumped out to an early 11-8 lead on Porum in the first quarter, then added to that quarterly, outscoring their opponents 15-4 in the second, and 16-10 in the third before Hulbert Head Coach Jordan Hill began emptying his bench in the fourth, and Porum finally won the fight, 13-8, but lost the battle, 51-35.
Free throws were about even, with Porum making 3-of-7 shots, and Hulbert hitting 3-of-5. Three-balls flew through the air like pollen during a spring wind storm. There’s no public record of how many three-point shots were taken, but Porum made three, and the Riders went long successfully eight times.
Adam Hinkle led the charge for the Riders. Scoring 15 points, including 10 in the second period, and hitting three treys. Tyler Simpson chipped in nine, including three treys, and Tanner Vaught brought home eight, including a perfect 3-for-3 at the line.
Cody Botts had a pair of three-pointers in the first quarter on his way to seven points, Kris Glenn tallied four, and the quartet of Trevor Mullins, Aiden Longan, Lucas Backman, and Duke Parker each finished with two.
Hulbert will be idle until Jan. 31, when they travel to Warner for a 6 p.m. start.
