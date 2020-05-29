Hulbert still ironing out a plan for summer sports

Hulbert High School and athletic director Chad Botts will start mapping out a plan next week for their summer sports activities.
Right now, Botts is waiting for some of Hulbert’s coaches to return from vacation.
“As far as a summer plan, I don’t have anything in place yet,” Botts said on Friday. “My coaches are still on vacation and coming in next week. I think our softball team will be the only ones ready to get started by June 1. For everyone else right now, we’re implementing what we can, when we can. I don’t have anything for football, volleyball or basketball just yet. I have to meet with the coaches.”
Botts said there will be some protocols in place for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association had some guidelines in a proposal last week, but they were voted against.
“We’re going to try to follow all that we can,” Botts said. “Some of the stuff we might not be able to. We’re going to have to make our best judgements, but safety is always going to be the No. 1 protocol for our athletes.
“A decision might be made that we cut stuff out that we normally do but we just can’t do it. I do know that we have to prepare to get ready for the season coming up. That’s one thing that I’ve been telling my coaches is we’re going to follow everything that we can, but we’re going to have to make our best judgement calls at times because we may not have the necessary resources to really make this work because we’re a smaller school. Our goal is hopefully that school starts in a normal situation and so does athletics.”
