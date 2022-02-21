The Riders and Lady Riders both lost big to the respective Howe team, Saturday, at Howe, in District play. The Lady Riders lost 92-29, and the Riders lost 62-44.
The Lady Riders were treated roughly: from the beginning, being held to a pair of free throws in the first quarter, while the #1-ranked Howe Lady Lions ran amok, scoring 24.
The Lady Riders scored 11 in the second period, but Howe scored 25, giving the home team a 49-13 lead going into halftime.
The Lady Riders upped their output to 13 in the third quarter, but Howe upped its to 26, and in the final eight minutes, Howe ran roughshod over the Lady Riders, 17-3, for the final margin of victory.
Three Lady Riders did all the scoring for Hulbert, led by Brea Lamb with 12, Gabby Cook with nine, and Chloe White with eight.
The 7-17 Lady Riders will face Haskell Thursday at 1:30 p.m., at Howe, in Regional play. In their two regular season meetings, Haskell won both, 65-43 early in the season, and 47-31 near the end of the season.
The Riders Fared Little Better: than their female counterparts, slowly getting farther behind after dropping the first quarter, 15-7. Howe’s boys expanded the lead to 28-16 by halftime.
The Riders made an attempt at a comeback in the third, outscoring Howe, 13-10, which would have been enough had they held Howe to seven or less in the fourth.
Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case, as the Lions averaged three points per minute in the last period, while the Riders averaged less than two ppm.
David Jacobs, the Riders’ leading scorer during regular season with an 18 point per game average, was held to 13 against Howe. Kris Glenn checked in with 10, Tyler Simpson added a trio of treys for nine points, Braxton Foster finished with seven, and Tanner Vaughn rounded out the scoring with five.
Thursday at 3:00 p.m., the Riders, 7-14, will face Haskell, in Regional play at Howe. The Riders split with Haskell during regular season. The Riders won the first outing, 46-42, and Haskell won the second contest, 52-50.
