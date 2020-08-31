A full week off didn't take a toll on Hulbert Monday as the Lady Riders swept a home doubleheader against Central Sallisaw.
Hulbert defeated the 15-11 in the opener and followed with a 6-2 victory in the nightcap. The two wins put the Lady Riders at 5-8 overall and 2-2 in District 2A-5 under head coach Bobby Tehee.
In the opener, the Lady Riders collected 12 hits as a team, receiving three hits apiece from Savanna Hamby and Kaylei Cannon. Cannon tripled twice and knocked in a game-high five runs, while Hamby had a double and drove in a pair of runs.
Hulbert, who overcame a 6-3 deficit with an eight-run fifth inning, also got two hits from Lilly Chambers and one RBI each from Haylee Mullins, Alyssa Fair and Kalanee Keener.
The Lady Riders added four runs in the home-half of the sixth to take a 15-9 advantage.
Chambers went the distance from the pitcher's circle. She allowed five earned runs on 13 hits, struck out three and issued four walks.
In the nightcap, Hulbert got all it would need with four runs in the second inning. Keener drove in a run with an infield single, Fair brought home a run on a groundout, Kaylen Walls scored on a wild pitch, and Amaya Rodriguez crossed home plate on a passed ball.
The Lady Riders closed with four hits, a single apiece by Fair, Rodriguez, Cannon and Keener.
Callie Price gave up one earned run on two hits from the circle to pick up the win.
Hulbert is scheduled to host Warner on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.