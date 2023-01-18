The Hulbert basketball teams traveled to Cave Springs, Jan. 17, and came home with a pair of victories. The Lady Riders defeated Cave’s Lady Hornets 52-38, and the Riders defeated Cave Springs, 63-57.
From the opening tipoff of the girls’ game, it became clear that regardless of the score at any point of the game, it was going to be an exciting affair, with Sadie Chambers scoring from all over the floor for the Lady Riders, and Promise Flute and Jasmyne Sevenstar doing the same on the other end of the court.
One big difference was the help Chambers had. In the first quarter, Chambers had 10 points, including a trey, 1-of-3 from the free throw line, and a trio of two-pointers. Those 10 points, although very important, were not as important as the three long distance shots by Chloe White, Gabby Cook, and Sophie Shankle that brought the Lady Riders’ first period total to 19.
By contrast, Flute and Sevenstar scored all 18 of Cave Springs’ points, 10 and eight, respectively.
In the second period, the Lady Riders showed why they are a well-rounded team. Chambers was held to a single three-point basket, but Calan Teague powered in a couple of inside baskets, Cook added another trey, and Brea Lamb was a perfect 2-for-2 at the charity stripe, adding 12 points to Hulbert’s first half total of 31.
Cave Springs only managed seven, including two by Sevenstar, sending the team to the halftime dressing room with Hulbert ahead 31-25.
The Lady Hornets knocked down nine points in the third, including two more by Sevenstar, but Hulbert’s girls put up 12, nursing their lead to 43-34. Chambers scored five in the period, with plenty of help from Shankle with her second trey of the game, another 2-for-2 free throw performance by Lamb, and a two-pointer by Dillin Stilwell.
A 9-4 Hulbert fourth sealed the victory for the Lady Riders.
Free throws played a big part in the game, or more like missed free throws. Cave Springs made just four of their 12 free throw attempts, while Hulbert made just six of their 11 chances, so it’s easy to see how different the score could have been had the free shots been made.
Long distance shots were many, with Cave Springs connecting on six, and the Lady Riders hitting seven.
Chambers led all scorers in the game with 24 points. Cook and Shankle each finished with six, Lamb added five, all from the free throw line, Teague checked in with four, White had three, and Stilwell and Hamby each finished with two.
Cave Springs was led by Flute with 13, and Sevenstar with 11.
“I was real proud of the girls and their effort tonight,” Hulbert Head Coach Joseph McClure said. “Our main goal was to win that game, and we did that.”
The 7-7 Lady Riders will be competing in the Mounds Tournament this weekend, January 19-21.
The Hulbert Riders started out like a house afire, pumping in 17 points while holding the Cave Springs Hornets to 11 in the first quarter.
The next two periods proved to be scary for the visiting Riders, as their six-point first-period lead was cut in half by intermission, 32-29. The third quarter saw the lead evaporate into a three-point deficit when the Hornets blistered the nets for 18 while holding Hulbert to 12, giving Cave Springs a three-point lead, 47-44.
That made the final eight minutes extremely important. Each team had at least one period under its belt when they had dominated. How they responded in the fourth quarter would determine the victory. The battle ensued, and when it was over, the Hulbert Riders had risen to the challenge, winning the quarter 19-10, and the game, 63-57.
Although there were 15 three-point shots made by both teams combined, eight by Hulbert and seven by Cave Springs, the final outcome of the game could have been very different had free throw shooting had been better. The Riders made just 11 of their 21 chances at the line, or a mere 52 percent. On the other end, Cave Springs was 8-of-14 from the line, or 57 percent. Tanner Vaughn, of the Riders, finished with 11 points, but more importantly, was a perfect 6-of-6 from the line.
Kris Glenn led the Riders with 15 points, followed by Cody Botts with 14, then Vaughn.
Tyler Simpson checked in with nine, Aiden Longan had seven, Jake Irizarry finished with four, Kaiden Thompson ended with two, and Trevor Mullins made a free throw.
The Riders will be competing in the Mounds Tournament starting tonight, Jan. 19-21.
