Hulbert teams face top 10 Oktaha

Both Hulbert teams play their first-round games of Regionals on Feb. 23 at Haskell.
Neither team drew a pushover for starters. In fact, from this point on, there are no pushovers.
However, the Riders and Lady Riders didn’t even get the luxury of facing a mid-range team. They will tip off against Oktaha, whose boys and girls are both ranked in the top-10 in Class 2A
Lady Rider Coach Joseph McClure said the Oktaha girls were ranked ninth to close out the year. He said their best player, and probably one of the best players in any class in the area, is Ava Scott. Oktaha is a fast-paced team that likes to get out and push the ball a lot in transition.
Defensively, McClure said Oktaha mixes it up a lot, and they’re coached well.
“It’s going to be a pretty good test for our girls,” said McClure. “Our only common opponent has been Haskell. They beat Haskell by about 20, and we beat Haskell by four in overtime.”
He said Oktaha has a little more size than Hulbert does.
“But I think if our girls come to play, I think we can hang with them. I really do," said said McClure.
“It’s gonna be one of those things, we’re gonna have to come, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing, we have to show up,” said McClure. “If we do that, I believe we can hang with them.”
If Hulbert beats Oktaha Thursday, Feb. 23 they will play Saturday, Feb. 25, probably against Howe. If they lose to Oktaha, they will play Friday, Feb. 24, probably against Wister, McClure said.
The Lady Riders will tip off against Oktaha at 6 p.m. on Feb. 23. If they lose, they will play Feb. 24 at 1:30 p.m.
If they play Friday, Feb. 24 and win, they will play Feb. 25 at 1:30 p.m. Friday’s game and the 1:30 p.m. game Saturday are both do-or-die games.
If they win Thursday, Feb. 23, they play for Regional Championship Saturday at 6 p.m.
Riders face toughest foe yet
The Riders have played some pretty good teams this season, but according to Coach Jordan Hill, Oktaha is probably the toughest one yet.
“Oktaha is ranked 16 overall, and sixth in 2A,” said Hill. “They’ll be one of the best opponents we’ve seen this year, and definitely the best in 2A we’re seen this year.”
He said Oktaha has three really good guards who can score well. Defensively, he said Oktaha switches up between 2-3 zones and man-to-man key sets.
Oktaha has three or four senior starters, while Hulbert starts one, Kris Glenn.
“Our boys are excited,” said Hill. “They’ve been practicing really hard. We’re not celebrating our District win too much. We had a good weekend, but now we’re ready to face what’s in front of us.”
The Riders will tip off against Oktaha Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m. in Haskell. A win will advance them to Area, and they will play for the Regional championship and Area seeding, Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m.
The various possibilities concerning wins and losses are the same as the girls’ above, except an hour and a half later on each scenario.
