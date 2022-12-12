Hulbert teams fall on hard times after good start

After winning the first round of the Porum Invitational Tournament Tuesday, Dec. 6, even with three players out with the flu, the Hulbert Lady Riders lost even more players, and more games, falling to Panama 46-25 in the semi-finals, and then to Canadian 44-38, relegating the Lady Riders to fourth place.
Against Panama, the Lady Riders could only muster a couple of free throws in the first period, while on the other end, Panama was having a field day, blistering the nets for 16 points.
The game got back to a bit of normalcy in the next quarter. Panama did score 17 in the second period to put 33 on the board by halftime, but the width of the gap had shortened with Hulbert’s 11 points, giving the Lady Riders 13 at halftime.
If the first quarter was bad, the third was terrible. Try as they might, the Lady Riders could not buy, beg, or steal a point. Panama’s Lady Razorbacks didn’t help either, as they not only scored nine points, they didn’t allow the Lady Riders go to the free throw line either – effectively shutting them down.
The Lady Riders finally began scoring in the fourth, outscoring their opponents 12-4, but eight points weren’t close to covering the 29-point gap when the quarter started.
Calan Teague and Lily Brown each scored six points to lead the Lady Riders. Gabby Cook and Brea Lamb each added four, Sadie Chambers scored three, and Maddy Potts finished with two.
The Lady Riders were 4-of-7 from the charity stripe, while Panama made 10 of their 17 attempts from the line.
The loss dropped Hulbert to the third place game Saturday, Dec. 10 against Canadian. If any game had the making of a barn-burner, this one did. The two teams swapped baskets back and forth for the first eight minutes until the buzzer sounded at the end of the first quarter, and the score was knotted at 17-17.
Both teams slowed down in the second period, with Canadian gaining a bit of an edge by halftime, 28-24.
Canadian got cold in the third quarter, scoring just two points, a golden opportunity for the Lady Riders to forge ahead. But, empty nets were on both ends of the court in the period. Hulbert managed to add only three points to their total, bringing about the fourth period with Hulbert’s girls trailing 30-27.
Each team regained some of its previous offense, but Canadian regained a bit more, outscoring the Lady Riders 14-11 in the final frame.
Panama made 9-of-26 free throw attempts, while the Lady Riders made 10-of-18 from the stripe. The Lady Riders finished fourth in the tournament.
The Hulbert boys won their opening round game on Tuesday, Dec. 6, then really fell on hard times. When it came time for the semifinals on Thursday, Dec. 8 it was pretty much a skeleton team that took the floor, while the rest of the team, including head coach Jordan Hill, were home in bed with the flu. That game was a loss, and even the books were not available.
By the time Saturday’s third place game, there weren’t enough Riders saddled up to play the game and it was canceled.
Hulbert is scheduled to play at Porter on Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 6:30 p.m. On Thursday, Dec. 15, they will close out their 2022 half of the season with home games against Gore, also slated to begin at 6:30 p.m.
