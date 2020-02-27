The Hulbert Riders used a strong second half to beat Central Sallisaw 67-48 Thursday night and keep their season alive at a Class 2A regional tournament in Okemah.
Ethan Chuculate drained four three-pointers on his way to a 15-point evening. David Jacobs helped out with 17 of his own but Nolan Edmundson led the way again with 20 points.
Central Sallisaw led by three after the first quarter. The Riders found some traction in the second to go ahead by two at the break. Hulbert outscored the tigers by ten in the third. Leading by 12, Hulbert did not slow down in the fourth. Five different scorers in the final frame contributed to a 23 point frame for the Riders.
Hulbert will play again at Okemah at 8:00 P.M. They will face the winner of Warner and Howe who are playing in the Warner regional tournament.
Howe boasts an impressive 22-3 record. They are currently ranked number four in class 2A but did receive four first place votes. Warner and Hulbert are both unranked.
