Jordan Hill’s homecoming was sweet.
His Hulbert Riders jumped on and held off Fort Gibson’s late charge and knocked his alma mater out of the Old Fort Classic championship hunt with a 57-50 win at Harrison Field House on Thursday.
“It’s special because its so personal,” said the 2013 All-Stater and All-Phoenix standout. “I played for that coaching staff, I’ve got a lot of respect for them and this is such a good tournament. We won it my senior year and I got to show them my all-state plaques and such.
“We wanted to come here and see where are biggest flaws are and get better each game. We got better tonight and we got an opportunity to get better tomorrow.”
The Riders, 8-2 and ranked 13th in Class 2A, will get 3A No. 7 Beggs in the final game Friday for a spot in Saturday’s championship. The Tigers dropped to 6-6 and into an extremely rare consolation round game, playing Hale at 11:30 a.m.
Up 27-21 at the half, the Riders were in position to pull away, up 43-34 with 7 minutes to go in the contest, but withstood a charge led by Jaxon Blunt before putting it away.
Gabe Lewis had 25 points to lead all scorers, including some clutch free throws down the stretch. For Fort Gibson, Blunt had 23 playing in two jerseys. He had to make a change after his original got bloodied with 2:30 to play.
Blunt hit two free throws at that point, then forced a tie-up that got the Tigers the ball on the possession arrow just seconds later. He took the inbound pass, dribbled around the right side of the block and his layup turned into a three-point play that made it a 50-49 game with 2:02 to play.
Lewis hit a couple of free throws after being fouled by Max Wicks on a baseline drive with 1:27 to play. Ethan Chuculate rebounded Seth Rowan’s miss with 53.1 left, and at the other end, Lewis hit two more from the line to make it 54-49 and the issue was all but settled.
Hill thought the bucket-and-one by Lewis was big.
“Our guys have grown so much mentally,” he said. “Three years ago, even last year we would shut down when they started chipping away. Our guys have become fighters.”
Fort Gibson coach Todd Dickerson felt Lewis got away with a foul himself.
“He hooked (Wicks) twice,” but that’s the way it goes. Sometimes you get the calls, sometimes you don’t.
“Jordan’s done a good job, he’s got those four senior starters and I’m looking forward to see what he does with them this year.”
Grant Edwards added 11 for Fort Gibson. Two Riders joined Lewis in double figures — Nolan Edmundson with 13 and Chuculate with 10.
