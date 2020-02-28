The Hulbert boys basketball team advanced to the consolation final of a Class 2A Regional Tournament after a 74-57 win over Warner Friday night in Okemah.
Gabe Lewis was the leading scorer for the Riders after Nolan Edmundson, who had 17, topped the scoring column in the previous three games.
Ethan Chuculate continued to be a factor by contributing 17 of his own. Hulbert also got help from David Jacobs. Jacobs scored 14 to be the fourth Rider in double figures.
"We felt pretty confident coming into the game," said Hulbert Head Coach Jordan Hill.
Warner got a valiant effort from Jack Van Daley who had 22 on the night. "We played them once already and won by five without them having Van Daley," said Coach Hill.
The Hulbert defense tightened up in the second half only allowing eight and nine points in the third and fourth quarter respectively.
Hulbert will be back in action on Saturday afternoon matching up with Wewoka in Okemah at 3:00 P.M. the winner will advance to the area tournament
Wewoka comes in ranked fifteenth in 2A with a 17-8 record. Wewoka's lone postseason loss came at the hands of the host team Okemah, who is ranked 10th.
