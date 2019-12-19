Hulbert trio carries Riders past Okay

HULBERT -- Ethan Chuculate, Nolan Edmundson and Aidan Cary each scored in double figures and combined for 44 points as Hulbert rolled to a 49-29 home win over Okay Thursday night.
Chuculate finished with a game-high 17 points, 12 of those coming in the first half, Edmundson followed with 15, all on 3-pointers, and Cary added 12 points.
The win is the second straight for the Riders since suffering their only loss to Keys in Hulbert on Dec. 10. Hulbert goes into the break at 5-1 overall under head coach Jordan Hill.
"To have three guys come out and score and double digits is great," Hill said. "We shared the basketball really well and shot it well. Nolan came out and hit four 3s in the first half to get us going, and Ethan and Aidan were really good for us tonight as well."
Hulbert was at its best over the opening eight minutes and took a 19-12 lead into the second quarter. Edmundson canned four of his 3's during that stretch, and Chuculate added a 3 and had five points.
Chuculate led the charge in the second quarter where he scored seven of his points and helped the Riders take a 28-19 advantage into halftime.
Cary scored 10 of his points in the second half, and Hulbert put the contest out of reach during the third as it took a 41-27 lead into the final quarter. Cary had one 3-pointer and five points each in the third and fourth quarters.
The Riders, who were without leading scorer Gabe Lewis for a second consecutive game due to injury, knocked down nine 3-pointers. The junior forward, expected to return when Hulbert continues play in January, is averaging 27 points per game.
Okay, led by Mitch Richardson's 13 points, fall to 2-6 overall on the season.
Hulbert will resume play on Jan. 3 when it hosts Westville.
Lady Riders fall to Lady Mustangs: Levi Erb scored a game-high 17 points, and Shayni Green added 16 as Okay cruised to a 60-28 win over Hulbert Thursday evening in Hulbert.
Okay pulled away in the second and third quarters after leading 16-12 through the first eight minutes. The Lady Mustangs outscored the Lady Riders, 27-12, in the second and third to build a 47-24 lead. They then outscored Hulbert, 17-4, in the closing eight minutes.
Hulbert, who falls to 1-5 under first-year head coach Allonte Hall, received a team-high 10 points from junior Callie Brave. Lily Chambers followed with eight points, and both Corrie Davis and Kaylei Cannon finished with three points.
The Lady Riders will be back in action on Jan. 3 when the host Westville.
