Hulbert softball was kicking on all gears in its doubleheader sweep against Foyil on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
While the offense was not constantly active throughout either game, the Lady Riders had a big inning in each game to secure the win. The Lady Riders beat FHS in game one 6-5, before winning game two 5-1.
The Panthers’ offense was kicking early in game one.
After picking up a run in the first innning, they picked up a pair of runs in the third and fourth inning. Going into the bottom of the fourth inning, the Lady Riders were looking at a 5-0 defecit.
Going into the inning, the Lady Riders got hot picking up a big six run inning to steal all of the momentum. HHS starting pitcher Kyra Horn picked up the win going five innings, giving up four earned runs, with eight strikeouts.
In game two the Panthers did not get out in the same way, but the Lady Riders did. Once again HHS popped off for a five-run second inning. After picking up a pair of runs with two outs, the Lady Riders were given a gift when an error extended the inning. The error opened the door for a big two-run triple from Sadie Chambers to give HHS a 5-0 lead.
The game stayed the same until the top of the fourth inning when the Panthers picked up a run. Despite this, the Lady Riders held on, and picked up the 5-1 win.
The Lady Riders had three players finish the game with an RBI. Gibson led the way for the Lady Panthers picking up two hits in two at-bats while also driving in a run.
The two wins improve the Lady Riders’ record 9-11. HHS will be back in action at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14 on the road against the Keys Lady Cougars.
