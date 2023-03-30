Just one day after beating the Sequoyah Indians twice, the Hulbert Riders had their cinch straps slashed, and the Riders came tumbling hard to the Stilwell Indians, 10-2.
Stilwell scored two in the second, and four in each the third and fourth, claiming a 10-0 lead going into the fifth, and what would prove to be the final inning.
The Riders didn’t intend to quit, putting up two runs before running out of outs.
Aiden Longan was hit by a pitch, and Ethan Thompson singled. Longan stole third, and Thompson trailed him to second.
Ethan Ellis singled, scoring both Longan and Thompson, but the Riders could get no more runs.
While most of the game was negative, the Riders committed just one error and rapped out seven hits, including three singles by Thompson, a double and a single by Ellis, and a single each by Ethan Reese and Chris Willis. Thompson had a pair of stolen bases, while Reese and Longan each swiped one.
On the mound, Thompson, Reese, and Dusty Tedder combined for four innings of work, allowing 10 runs, all earned, on 13 hits, walking three, and striking out six.
March 30, the Indians will travel north to Afton for a noon game, followed by a 2:30 p.m. game against Summit Christian, also at Afton.
The Riders will not be home again until Monday, April 10, when they host Okay.
