The Hulbert Riders wrestlers competed in the Hilldale Tournament, Saturday, Jan. 7, and finished seventh overall.
Coach Dewayne Hammer said he took four wrestlers to the meet, and all four placed.
Jonas Brewer took first place in the 215 division. Hayden Taylor finished second in the 150 class. Tevon Holder held on for a third-place finish in the 144-pound division, and Jacob Guinn took fourth in the 165-pound division.
"Each wrestler did very well and wrestled hard," said Hammer. "I'm very pleased with all of the wrestlers' performances."
On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Riders will have their only home match of the year when they host Nathan Hale at 6 p.m.
The junior high Riders will wrestle Jan. 13-14, at Wagoner, while the varsity Riders take a few days off.
