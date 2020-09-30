Hulbert has been hit again with COVID-19.
The Riders have had to cancel their next two contests, including this Friday's homecoming game against Talihina after a player tested positive for the virus.
Hulbert was limited in offseason workouts and was unable to start practice until Aug. 24 due to quarantine and contact tracing.
"It is what it is. It sucks," said Hulbert head coach Scott Sapulpa.
Neither game against Talihina or Porter will be made up. The Riders were only scheduled to have four home games all season. Westville cancelled a would-be-home game for Hulbert earlier this season and now that homecoming has been cancelled, Hulbert will only have two home games remaining.
The cancellations are also affecting seniors and potential recruiting. Senior linebacker Jacob Beall has offers to play at the next level but other senior teammates could suffer losing two games of film.
"I was actually supposed to go on a visit this Saturday but since I could have been exposed (to the virus) I can't go," said Beall.
Hulbert, 0-3 on the season with losses to Caney Valley, Afton and Canadian, will not be able to practice during the next two weeks either.
