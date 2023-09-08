It was a difficult night for the Hulbert Riders [0-2] as they could not generate much offense on Friday night as they fell to the Porter Pirates [1-1] by a score of 43-6.
The first half would be completely dominated by Porter, as they would score five touchdowns en route to take a 36-0 lead at halftime.
The lone Rider touchdown came at the beginning of the third quarter when quarterback Ethan Ellis found Cody Botts for a 66-yard touchdown pass. Hulbert would miss the point after kick afterward to make the score 36-6.
However, Porter would answer with a touchdown drive to increase their lead to 43-6, and a running clock would finish the game out quickly.
“[It was a] mental bust all night,” Hulbert coach Chad Botts said after the game. “[We were] out of position and not making the plays when we were able to.”
Up next for Hulbert, they will play their first true home game of the season as they face the Nowata Ironmen at the Hulbert football stadium on Thursday night.
“We’re not going to panic. We are in a state where if we want to move forward it’s up to us”, Botts said. “We have to get it to where we are playing against ourselves and we are controlling that. Tonight we did not do that.”
Kickoff for next Thursday, Sept. 14 is at 7 p.m.
