The Hulbert Lady Riders' slowpitch softball team saw its season come to a screeching halt, Monday, when the Gore Lady Pirates came to town and defeated the Lady Riders twice in the District Tournament, 17-5, and 6-2.
Amaya Rodriguez scored for the Lady Riders in the first inning when she singled, advanced on a ground out, then crossed the plate on a Lilly Chambers single.
Gore answered with three in the third, but the Lady Riders quickly regained the lead in the bottom of the third with four, taking a 5-3 lead.
The fourth inning was uneventful, bringing about the disastrous fifth. Gore exploded for 10 runs in the top of the fifth, on multiple hits, including an over-the-fencer, three doubles, and several singles. The Lady Riders helped a bit as well, mishandling the ball a time or two. For good measure, Gore added four more runs in the seventh for the final margin of victory.
Callie Price led the Lady Riders with two hits, both double, and two runs batted in. Chambers had a pair of singles and an RBI.
Game two belonged to Gore from the start. The Lady Pirates took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, then after Hulbert scored two in the third, Gore added two in the fourth and two more in the sixth. The Lady Riders scored their two runs on singles by Haley Smith, Chambers, Brea Lamb, and Price, with a sacrifice grounder by Chassidy Crittenden, and a walk to Rodriguez thrown into the mix.
Crittendenen and Rodriguez each had a double in the game. The Lady Riders finished the season at 11-9.
"We hosted the tournament," Hulbert Coach Bobby Teehee said. "We hosted it, but we didn't come ready to play."
