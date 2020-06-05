Lucas Hunter and Brett Cannon have been named to the Northeastern State men’s basketball coaching staff.
Hunter and Cannon join new head coach Ja Havens, who was hired on May 19 to replace Mark Downey.
Both Hunter and Cannon have ties with Havens at East Central University.
"I could not be more excited about the staff that is in place for our program," Havens said in an NSU press release on Friday. "Lucas Hunter and Brett Cannon will work tirelessly to help build a program that Northeastern State University and the Tahlequah community will be proud to support. Lucas and Brett are servant-leaders that will develop our student-athletes both on and off the basketball court."
Hunter, who was an assistant at Rogers State last season, served as an assistant with the Tigers during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. Rogers State finished 2019-20 ranked No. 18 in the nation and went 24-6 while qualifying for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in the school’s history.
"Lucas Hunter is one of the hardest workers I have ever been around,” Havens said. “He has experience working with me in our program as well as successful experience coaching and recruiting in the MIAA. He has developed strong recruiting ties within the state of Oklahoma and the region, and he does a tremendous job of building relationships. Lucas is also a great student of the game who will do a tremendous job teaching and developing our student-athletes."
Prior to his two years with Havens at East Central where he worked with forwards, Hunter was the lead manager at Southern Illinois University.
Cannon is a former player and graduate assistant under Havens at East Central. In his three years as a player, he helped the Tigers to their first NCAA Central Regional Tournament in program history, a pair of Great American Conference regular season championships and GAC Tournament title. Cannon is a Del City High School product and former Class 5A Oklahoma Coaches Association Player of the Year. He is Del City’s all-time leading scorer with 1,307 points.
“Brett Cannon has a great future in the college coaching business,” Havens said. “He played at a very high level in our program for three seasons, played professionally overseas, and has now coached in our system for a season. He brings a wealth of knowledge and a desire to work with and develop players. Brett has quickly proven himself as an excellent recruiter with an eye for talent and the ability to relate to prospective student-athletes, families, and coaches."
Havens, an NSU alum and former graduate assistant under Larry Gipson, guided the Tigers to a 17-12 overall record and a 11-11 mark in the GAC in his final season.
“This is a special place for me,” Havens said after being named head coach in May. “It’s been a big part of my life and who I am. I have two degrees from here and I got to serve as a graduate assistant for two years under Coach Gipson after playing for him for a year. I got to play for Ken Hayes so I was here for that transition. It’s a great place, I know what it meant for me, and I’m excited to get to sell that to recruits and I’m excited about the potential for the program. All the changes on campus are exciting. I haven’t been back on campus a lot in the last 20 years, so it’s definitely a different situation than when I left in 2001 after I finished my master’s degree, but I think it’s a special opportunity. My wife and I both played here and graduated from here so I think for our family it’s definitely a chance to come home, a chance to build something and a chance to do something special.”
The RiverHawks went 18-11 overall last season under Downey, who took the Arkansas Tech head coach position on April 29 after three years with NSU. The RiverHawks were 11-8 in the MIAA and advanced to their second consecutive MIAA Tournament.
