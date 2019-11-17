Hunter Stratton named a member of CSC Shooting Sports Team

WARNER, Oklahoma – Hunter Stratton, Cookson, is serving as a member of the Connors State College Shooting Sports Team in Warner.
Stratton is a sophomore at CSC and pursuing an Associates of Science degree in wildlife ecology. He is the son of Darin and Jeniffer Stratton.
Team members practice twice weekly in preparation for collegiate competition. While in college contests, the teams must shoot in both American skeet, American trap, and sporting clays contests. They have also competed in contests with International Trap rules and guidelines.
During the fall semester, the team will compete at the NCSSA shoots in Kerrville, Texas; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Tucson, Arizona. The team sponsors the CSC South Ranch Shootout Tournament at the Connors State College Shooting Range on the Gary Harding Research Ranch in October and again in April. In February, the team will start their spring competition in San Antonio, Texas, and also end their season in San Antonio in March at the national competition which involves all colleges of all sizes.
The CSC Shotgun Shooting Sports Team practices at the newly named Stuart Woods Shooting Complex located at the Gary Harding Research Ranch, south of Warner. The complex houses facilities and trails to accommodate American trap, skeet and 3-D archery.
Connors State College is a two-year agriculture college located in east central Oklahoma. For more information visit the CSC website, connorsstate.edu.
