An eighth grade student at Cherokee Immersion School in Tahlequah, Bryce Girty, won the Junior High Division at the Gore Cross Country Invitational, Sept. 1. From left are: Bryce Girty and his coach Larry Shade.
featured
Immersion School student wins track meet
