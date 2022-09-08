Immersion School student wins track meet

An eighth grade student at Cherokee Immersion School in Tahlequah, Bryce Girty, won the Junior High Division at the Gore Cross Country Invitational, Sept. 1. From left are: Bryce Girty and his coach Larry Shade.

