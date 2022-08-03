Tahlequah will be short on seniors in 2022, but duo Jayley Ray and Mikah Vann make up for the lack of numbers with rock solid quality.
Both Ray and Vann have started since day one when they were freshmen.
Now, they're ready to be experienced leaders.
"Back during the summer as soon as we finished with our tryouts, I met with those two and just told them that to be a good leader means that at times you're going to have to speak up and you need to be vocal," said Tahlequah head coach Chris Ray, who guided the Lady Tigers to a 27-10 overall record, District 5A-4 championship and a fifth straight trip to the Class 5A State Tournament last year. "You always need to lead by example, and they've done that as well.
"Since we've started, I think they've both done a really good job with leading. They're both always on time, and they've both been very supportive of their teammates, whether it be freshmen, sophomores or juniors. They've been very positive and have welcomed in the new kids with open arms."
Jayley Ray, the daughter of Chris Ray and a Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College commit, hit .340 and drove in 24 runs as a junior. She posted an on-base percentage of .400, hit 10 doubles and scored 21 runs. Defensively, Ray had a fielding percentage of .981, committing just one error on 51 chances.
Jayley Ray, who will also see time as a pitcher on occasion, says her largest gain since last season has come from a mental aspect.
"My biggest improvement would be the mental side of the game," she said. "Softball is a game of failure. I've learned to accept that and I will fail more times than succeed. As a senior, you are a role model to the younger players. You can't let your emotions get too high because your teammates feed off that. Seniors are the most experienced on the team. When something happens during a game, it's a senior's responsibility to calm the situation down. I've really taken the 'lead by example' phrase to heart."
Jayley Ray's biggest strength is her defense and her toughness at the hot corner.
"Jayley is a very good defensive third baseman and really has no fear for her body," Chris Ray said. "She's not afraid to get in there at 35 or 40 feet from home plate and take away people's short games. She'll run through a brick wall and has a reckless disregard for her body. She's going to do whatever it takes to help the team win."
Vann has been a workhorse in the pitcher's circle throughout her career with the Lady Tigers. She can also swing the bat and play in the outfield.
Vann, who has offers from Eastern Oklahoma State College and Carl Albert had a 1.71 earned run average across 30 appearances, including 28 starts, in 2021, while striking out 179 batters in 172 innings of work. She posted a 21-7 record and issued only 22 walks. Offensively, Vann batted .439 with a .523 on-base percentage and knocked in 24 runs.
Vann is excited about the upcoming season opener on Monday, Aug. 8 against Sand Springs in Tahlequah.
"I'm more excited to step on the field with the girls," she said. "We all show out to practice and show as much effort as we would in games. In my eyes, we've very prepared and ready for this season."
Vann has been a model of consistency. She's a finesse pitcher that is able to locate pitches and force weak contact.
"Mikah's growth as come in the circle as she gets a greater understanding of being able to set up hitters, what it takes to be effective, the ability to effectively change speeds, and her ability to hit her spots," Chris Ray said. "She understands that she doesn't have to be a flamethrower to be effective in this game."
Ray and Vann will provide the foundation for the Lady Tigers in 2022, along with juniors Paisley Qualls, Jadyn Buttery, Jersey Retzloff, Charlea Cochran, Loren Walker, Maddy Parish and Kori Rainwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.