In fourth-quarter battle, Indians fall short to Wagoner

Sequoyah won the first possession in their basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, and put up the first points with a two-pointer by Trenton Drywater. But in the end, a good start turned into a less-than-favorable finish.
Wagoner answered back with a two point jumper of their own. Sequoyah moved the ball well, resulting in the three-point shot opening up, only to have Wagoner return with a three-point shooting game of their own.
The Indians showed good defense, promoting a few Bulldog turnovers. Wagoner kept up their three-point shooting as both teams continued to battle over each possession. A way downtown buzzer-beater three by Kellan Holmes gave the Indians the lead at the end of the first, 21-20.
Turnover was the buzzword as the second quarter got underway. After many traded buckets, Wagoner took over the lead as both teams headed into halftime, 42-39.
The third quarter saw some physical play with the Wagoner Bulldogs drawing two technical fouls. It was a battle for the Indian defense to slow down the Bulldog points. The offense managed to sink only nine points in the third. Wagoner kept the lead heading into the fourth, 60-49.
The Indians came out in the fourth looking to score, but the Bulldog defense had other plans. In a quarter riddled with fouls, the Indian defense couldn’t keep up with the speed the Bulldogs brought.
At the end of the fourth, the Indians got on a streak creating three turnovers, resulting in points on the board. In a fourth-quarter battle, Sequoyah dropped the win to Wagoner with a final score of 82-69.
The Indians will travel to Dale to take on Riverside on Saturday Jan. 14.
