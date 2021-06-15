Brad Gilbert will be a bit more comfortable in 2021.
Gilbert, who will be entering his 10th year as Tahlequah head coach, has a senior quarterback with a year of starting experience.
Senior signal callers have thrived under Gilbert, who also serves as Tigers’ quarterbacks coach. The two previous senior starters at the position - Cayden Aldridge and Tate Christian - led THS to the playoffs, combined to pass for 1,910 yards and threw for 25 touchdowns.
Aldridge was, at the time, the school’s all-time leading rusher and went on to become an Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State selection, and Christian, now an offensive assistant coach under J.J. Eckert at Northeastern State, was named the District 5A-4 Co-Quarterback of the Year.
Now, it’s Tyler Joice’s turn in line.
Joice, a three-sport standout and a dual threat option behind center, broke a single-season school record for completion percentage as a junior in 2020, despite being limited with a COVID-19 muted offseason.
That will not be the case going into this season.
Joice went through his first spring in a lead role in May, and on Tuesday, had his second set of reps in the Muskogee Passing League.
“Tyler’s had a really good offseason, really in all facets,” Gilbert said. “In the weightroom he’s transformed his body. Last year he was at 196 pounds and this year he’s at a similar weight, but it’s a different 196. That will pay dividends this coming fall with his ability to run the football and the physicality that comes with that. His understanding and grasp of the offense is much better.
“From year one to year two as a quarterback with the amount of terminology that they have to know to what everybody is supposed to be doing, just the growth you see in a full year, the progress is obvious, but it’s also something that cannot be duplicated in practice, in any film session or team meeting, or quarterback meeting. It can only be learned on the job, so it helps to have a guy like Tyler back in the offense.”
“Tyler didn’t have a spring last year, he didn’t have a passing league last year,” Gilbert added. “He didn’t have the opportunity to hone his skills, so this has been a really good offseason for him. We’re just very comfortable with him.”
Joice completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 1,361 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions as a junior. He was also second on the team in rushing with 419 yards, to go along with five TDs.
One of Joice’s strongest assets is his mental make-up, according to his head coach.
“He’s a guy that has a personality that’s never high or low,” Gilbert said. “It’s the same all the time, and I think that’s one of the true trademarks of a really good quarterback. A quarterback that is calm where nothing phases them, good or bad, is a very important element to a good offense because it’s a ripple effect throughout the entire team. Tyler brings that, so we’re excited about the year he will have for us.”
His progression from week one to the back end of the 2020 season was impressive. After throwing five interceptions in his first three starts, Joice settled in and threw just one pick over the final eight games. In a three-week stretch against Tulsa Memorial, Collinsville and Tulsa Edison, he threw for 496 yards and seven touchdowns. He went 16 of 27 for a season-high 221 yards and three TDs against Collinsville, and twice rushed for better than 100 yards.
“Tyler’s earned it,” Gilbert said. “He’s not only earned it by what he’s done in his day-in and day-out things, but he’s earned it by obviously his play on the field and by how he continued to get better throughout the course of the year. He has a knack to throw accurate, catchable footballs, and he just has a good feel for the game.”
Behind Joice are sophomores Brody Younger and Brayden Northington, both of whom stand at 6-foot-3.
Younger saw varsity snaps in one game as a freshman where he completed one of his two pass attempts for three yards, and had one carry that resulted in a four-yard touchdown.
Northington didn’t see any time with the varsity in 2020.
“They’re both good-sized kids who are smart and athletic,” said Gilbert. “They do everything the right way, just like Tyler does. They show up on time, they’re always here and they work extremely hard.
“There are things that they’ve got to develop within the leadership concept, but they were both freshmen last year. They’re doing the best they can right now, and they’re learning. That’s what I like about them, they’re both hungry and willing to be coached. They’re both driven and they’re both competitors, and that’s what you want.”
