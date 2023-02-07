Kyle Rozell was the picture of health all through his high school baseball and football career, as well as one year of college baseball at Oral Roberts University, and several years as a veterinarian.
He lost an 18-month battle to Thymus cancer, and departed this life Jan. 6, 2022, at age 41.
Kyle’s mother, Patty Rozell, was more than happy to answer questions about his life.
“After all, he was my son,” she said.
Kyle Rozell was born and raised in Tahlequah, attended Greenwood Elementary, Tahlequah Middle School, and Tahlequah High School where he graduated in 2000 in the top 3% of his class, academically.
“I’m not sure, but I think he was the only letterman with that high of a grade point,” said Patty.
He began playing organized sports at 6 years old in the Tahlequah Little League baseball program.
When he was 12, a traveling team was formed and began playing tournaments every weekend during the summer, and some in the fall and early spring.
When he was a ninth grader, he joined the high school baseball team, and continued playing travel ball on the weekends.
At age 16, his high school baseball coach, who was also the Tahlequah American Legion baseball coach, convinced Kyle to play American Legion, which he did through high school graduation.
The 6-foot-4-inch, left-handed hitting first baseman was recruited by Oral Roberts University, and played baseball for ORU for one season.
“Kyle threw right handed, but he batted left handed, and boy, he could really stroke the ball a long way. He was a good first baseman, but he was a better hitter,:" said Patty.
Kyle had his sights set on being a veterinarian, so after one year at ORU, he transferred to Northeastern State University for two years.
“At that time, a person didn’t have to have a degree to be a vet,” said Patty. “They just had to have the requirements.”
Kyle got into veterinary school at Oklahoma State University, completed the requirements for his doctorate in veterinary medicine, and became a veterinarian in 2008, working with cutting horses in central Texas.
He came home to Tahlequah in 2010, and opened his own private business, The Pet Clinic on Main Street, which he operated until 2017.
During that time, he and a couple other veterinarians founded a new business called "Oklahoma Beef Consultants," a business he was active in until he became sick, and which is still going strong.
The group had some huge ranches in the Southwestern portion of the United States.
“They had thousands and thousands and thousands of cattle, and Kyle worked with them to help them get the best prices for their cattle," said Patty.
Kyle left behind his wife, Mandy; two children, son, Reiner, age 14, and daughter, Adley, age 10; his mother, Patty Rozell; and a host of friends and well-wishers.
Mandy Rozell accepted the Hall of Fame award at the Hall of Fame Induction Banquet on Feb. 4.
