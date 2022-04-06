Stillwater received a combined six RBIs from Gage Gundy and Reece Wilson, and stellar pitching performances from Brandon Campbell and Wilson to defeat Tahlequah, 16-1, Tuesday in a District 6A-4 contest in Stillwater.
The two teams played again in the series finale in Tahlequah on Wednesday. Wednesday's game was tied at 6-6 in the seventh inning as of print deadline.
Gundy, who had three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs on Tuesday, belted his second homer in as many days on Wednesday in the first inning to give the Pioneers a 2-0 lead. Gundy also evened the score at 6-6 with a seventh-inning RBI single to left off Tahlequah reliever Native Yahola.
Wilson also drove in three runs Tuesday and had a double. Jackson Holliday, Luke McCendoo and Isaac Szlichta each added two hits.
The Tigers (7-10, 1-4) were limited to three hits. Wilson allowed one earned run on two hits in two innings and had three strikeouts while issuing two walks. Campbell threw three scoreless innings, allowing only one hit. Campbell recorded three strikeouts and walked one batter.
Tahlequah's hits came from Matthew Talburt, Tyler Joice and Jack Vance. Vance hit a solo home run to right field to lead off the second inning for the Tigers' lone run. Joice doubled during the opening frame.
Joice gave Tahlequah a 6-5 lead in the sixth inning in Wednesday's game when he doubled to left to bring home Aidan Mapps and Talburt. Mapps reached on error while bunting to start the inning, and Talburt followed with a single to center.
The Tigers trailed 5-2 before rallying in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Beckett Robinson got Tahlequah on the scoreboard with an RBI single to left field that scored Joice and later stole home to get THS even at 2-2. Talburt brought in a run with two-out RBI groundout that scored Darryn Spahr in the fourth inning.
In a starting role, freshman Levi Kelly allowed three earned runs on six hits in four innings. Kelly collected six strikeouts and issued a pair of walks. Yahola tossed back-to-back scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth.
Stillwater improved to 15-4 overall and 6-1 in 6A-4 following Tuesday's win.
