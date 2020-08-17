Tahlequah got into the win column for the first time on day one of the Broken Arrow Tournament Friday, defeating both Skiatook and Claremore.
The Lady Tigers started with a 4-1 win over Skiatook and followed with a 4-2 victory over Claremore. Tahlequah dropped its final game of the tournament Saturday in a 6-5 setback to Guthrie.
Tahlequah, now 2-3 under head coach Chris Ray, made progress in all areas after a slow start to the season in losses to Sand Springs and Pryor. The first win against Skiatook was a confidence booster.
“I told them, ‘Did you see that monkey run off the field’ after that first win,” Ray said. “They relaxed and played well after that. Our schedule is pretty front loaded and there’s a lot of good teams on there. We did some good things in Broken Arrow. I think we averaged eight or nine hits a game and probably had eight or nine stolen bases. Other than just a few growing pains with some younger kids and an occasional error here and there, I was really pleased with the way we played. I’m kind of excited to see what we do over at Glenpool and up at Owasso coming up.”
In the win over Skiatook, the Lady Tigers received a solid outing from sophomore starting pitcher Mikah Vann. Vann allowed an unearned run on just three hits over five innings to pick up a complete-game win. She finished with two strikeouts and issued a pair of walks.
Tahlequah scored all four of its runs in the first two innings, including three in the home-half of the first.
Vann started the scoring with an RBI double to left field that brought home Lexi Hannah. The Lady Tigers took the lead for good when freshman Charlea Cochran doubled to right field, scoring both Madi Matthews and Mia Allen to put Tahlequah up 3-1.
Tahlequah scored its fourth run when Hannah crossed home plate on a passed ball in the second inning.
The Lady Tigers closed with four hits, the other two coming on singles from Nevaeh Moreno and Hannah.
Skiatook’s lone run came in the opening frame when Rylee Anglen scored on Tahlequah’s only fielding error.
Tahlequah was better with the bats in the win over Claremore. Led by Vann and Allen, who had two hits apiece, the Lady Tigers finished with seven as a team.
The Lady Tigers overcame a 1-0 deficit with a pair of runs in the home-half of the fourth on a two-run double by Cochran to center field that plated Vann and Allen. They increased their lead to 4-1 in the sixth on an RBI groundout by Hailey Enlow that scored Vann, and an RBI single to center field by Jayley Ray that brought in Allen.
Freshman Grace Baker went the distance in the pitcher’s circle, allowing one earned run on only two hits in seven innings. Baker recorded two strikeouts and issued two walks.
Tahlequah squandered a four-run lead in the loss to Guthrie. The Lady Tigers scored four of their runs in the home-half of the first, highlighted by a two-run single to left by Ray that pushed across Enlow and Cochran. In the fifth, Enlow delivered an RBI double to center, scoring Matthews to give THS a 5-3 advantage.
Guthrie scored three times in its last at-bat in the sixth inning after trailing, 5-3.
Tahlequah was paced offensively on a three-hit performance by Vann. Hannah and Enlow added two hits each, and Ray finished with a team-high two RBIs.
In the circle, Vann gave up two earned runs on eight hits in five innings of work as the starter. She collected two strikeouts and walked one. In one inning of relief, Baker allowed one unearned run on one hit and issued one walk.
Tahlequah will remain away from home Tuesday when it begins District 5A-4 play at Glenpool. The Lady Tigers will be at the Owasso Festival on Friday and Saturday.
