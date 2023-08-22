Hulbert Volleyball’s Head Coach Brenna Hill had an interesting method to motivate her team on Tuesday, Aug. 22 after the third set. With the Lady Riders, up two sets to one she was looking for her team to close out their showdown with Sequoyah.
“I gave them a little incentive,” Hill said. “I said if they don’t go into a fifth set I would have a prize for them, I did not tell them though, just trying to keep it light-hearted.”
Hill’s motivation worked as the Lady Riders closed out the fourth set to secure the 3-1 lead.
“Since we won this we can do something fun at practice tomorrow. Just a lot of times we are too hard on ourselves and we just try to keep it fun and light-hearted,” Hill said.
The first set was a back-and-forth affair for both sides with neither side making some ground. But the Lady Riders hit their first hot stretch of the game. The Lady Riders proceeded to score nine of the next 10 points to take a 14-8 lead.
The Lady Riders were taking a commanding lead towards the end of the set, the Lady Indians had other plans. SHS started a comeback as the Lady Riders were trying to close out the set.
After a timeout, the Lady Riders calmed down and took the set 25-21.
The second set spelled problems for the Lady Riders as they quickly fell 12-6. SHS’s streak continued throughout the set until they were up 24-16.
Despite being on the brink of losing, the Lady Riders did not give up and pieced together a stretch of their own. The Lady Riders pieced point after point to eventually cut the score to 24-21.
“I told them in the timeout before that chip off point by point,” Hill said.
Despite chipping away at the Lady Indians’ impressive lead, the Lady Riders were not able to close out the second set.
Hill thinks that the Lady Riders have the potential to come back against good teams.
“I think that we have the potential when we are down to good teams we have what it takes to fight back. It is just how mentally tough we want to be,” Hill said.
Despite the tough loss, it did not get to the Lady Riders for long. The third set saw the Lady Riders jump out to a quick 8-2 lead. They would eventually stretch that to a 12-5 lead.
But it would not last long as the Lady Indians would once again find their footing. SHS rattled off seven straight points to make it a one-point game at 13-12.
“I think that is something we need to improve on,” Hill said.
“When we get down we focus on our mistakes rather than forgetting and moving on. In high-pressure situations that is something we are trying to work on.”
After trading some points, the Lady Indians would eventually take a 15-14 lead. The two teams exchanged the lead back and forth for several possessions before the Lady Riders would catch their stride and win the third set 25-21.
The storied fourth set then came up, and the Lady Riders were clearly motivated. They quickly rattled off five points before the Lady Indians could get on the board. After SHS earned its first point, the Lady Riders rattled off five more points to take a 10-1 lead.
But once again the Lady Indians came back to be a thorn in the Lady Riders’ side. Once again they hit their stride and cut the lead down to 18-16.
The Lady Riders would not let that last much longer as they took a 23-17 lead before closing out the game 25-19.
“We had a lot of good moments. We have quite a few young players making a difference out there,” said Hill. “I really feel like our seniors lead in their attitude and energy. I think as a team we could do better keeping our energy up and down throughout. But we played aggressively and I liked that.”
With the win, the Lady Riders’ record improves to 3-5 on the season.
Hill thinks the Lady Riders can build on this win.
“One of our goals is to be above .500 on our record,” said Hill. “What it is going to take is being mentally strong. I think we are a special team but we are hard on ourselves. In those high-pressure moments, we have to really keep our head straight and focused and play for each other.”
The Lady Riders are back in action at 4 p.m. against Canadian at home.
