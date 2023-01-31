Inclement weather has canceled several basketball games in the past few days, and weather reports indicate more may be canceled, as well.
To date, here are the known rescheduled games.
From Jan. 24: Tahlequah varsity at Coweta is rescheduled for Feb. 2 at 6 p.m.; Keys varsity at home versus Westville is rescheduled for Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.; Sequoyah varsity at Roland is rescheduled for Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.
From Jan. 30: Keys varsity at Riverdale is rescheduled for Feb. 2 at 6 p.m.; Hulbert varsity at Warner is to be determined; for the ORES playoffs each host site will reschedule, which is to be announced later.
More reschedulings will be published as they become available.
