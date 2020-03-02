Indians advance to Area Tournament despite loss

Despite a 42-39 loss to Beggs at The Place Where They Play on Saturday night, Sequoyah will advance to the Area Tournament. Sequoyah must win their next three games to advance to the State Tournament.
"We're going to hold our heads high and just work hard next week," said Indians' head coach Jay Herrin. "We know we've got to win three in a row, we did it before about four or five years ago and got there. So that's what we're looking at doing, taking it one game at a time starting on Thursday."
The 3A No. 9 Indians fall to 19-8 after the loss to the 3A No. 4 Demons, which improved to 24-1.
The Indians fell behind quickly in the first quarter. Their only points came from a field goal from CJ Soap and Brayden Haddock while the team trailed 11-4 at the end of the quarter.
Despite the early struggles, the Indians came back with vengeance in the second quarter. Levi Williams put up a bucket before the Demons scored the next four points. However, Tomas Herrera knocked down a 3 before Haddock made three field goals to give the Indians an eight-point run. The Demons made a free throw to tie the game 16-16 entering halftime.
The third quarter was tightly contested. The Demons scored quickly and held onto the lead for the majority of the quarter, but the Indians finished with a 33-32 lead in the end. Shade Watie scored six points while Soap scored five for the Indians.
The crowd in the Sequoyah stadium was loud during the final eight minutes of the closely-contested game. The Demons took advantage of the Indians, who had their backups in for the first few series, and reclaimed a 36-33 lead before the Indians called a timeout.
The fourth quarter finished with two ties and four lead changes. Trailing by one point, the Indians turned the ball over with 30 seconds and were forced to foul the Demons, sending them to the free-throw line with 9.6 seconds remaining. The Demons extended their lead to 42-39 forcing the Indians to make 3-point attempts, but the Indians missed their two shot attempts in the final seconds of the game.
"Every team that's playing right now is a good, solid team," said Herrin. "Beggs presents a different set of issues with their athleticism and being so good offensively. I thought we did a good job holding them to 42 points."
Only the Indians' starters were able to score during the game. Soap led the team with 13 points. Haddock finished with 12 points. Watie, Williams and Herrera scored six, five and three points respectively.
Sequoyah will square off against Christian Heritage at 8 p.m. Thursday in Stroud to keep their playoff hopes alive.
