Indians begin districty play with rival Keys

Rivals meet to start District 2A-5 play Friday when Sequoyah travels to play Keys in Park Hill in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Last season when these teams met up Keys was able to come out with a narrow victory, winning the contest 14-7.
This looks to be a different Sequoyah squad though as the Indians have won their last two games after dropping their season opener to Muldrow.
Narrow wins against Miami and most recently Locust Grove can only help going forward, according to Sequoyah coach Brandon Richardson.
"We feel like being in close games and finding ways to win has helped our team because several games in our district will be close games and we can now lean on that experience from our past games when we get in that situation," Richardson said.
The Indians will look to get some good play out of their offensive line this week because the Cougars, 1-2 under first-year head coach Mel Maxfield, bring plenty of size and the line will need to keep those big defensive linemen in check if they want to win this game.
On defense, the Indians will need to be able to stop the run which they have done a decent job of so far. Look for linebackers Dakota Sanchez and Tyler Purkey to fill up the stat sheet. Those two will be looking to stop Keys elusive running back Bryce Sanders.
"On offense we have to be able to put drives together," Richardson said. "We haven't been consistent enough in that area. On defense we have to play the run well and be ready for their physical style of running and make sure we get the right fits and tackle well."
The Indians dropped their final two district games last season with setbacks to Panama and Spiro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.