Indians can't keep up in 38-14 setback to Spiro

The Sequoyah Indians played their first game at Thompson Field in the 2021 Season against Spiro Friday Night with a 38-14 loss. After a six- point lead by the Bulldogs at the end of the first quarter, Spiro erupted with 18 points in the second quarter.
The first play of the second quarter was a 28 yard pass to Bulldog receiver, Mekhi Roberson. The extra point kick was missed and Spiro led 12-0. Sequoyah and Spiro would both be stopped by the defenses. At the 5:18 mark before halftime, Spiro drove from their 38 yard line to score with 2:03 left in the half. The two- point conversion was no good and the Spiro lead was 18-0. After an Eli Hammer punt, Spiro needed one play to receiver, Gabe Perez to make the score 24-0. Sequoyah moved the ball but the drive ended with an incomplete pass in the end zone.
At the beginning of the second half, Spiro was driving when Eli Hammer intercepted the ball at the 13 yard line .With the running of Echota Hummingbird, the Sequoyah offense was moving. Eli Hammer and Quin Robbins connected with a 52- yard pass play for Sequoyah's first touchdown of the season. The two- point conversion was good and the Indians were on the scoreboard.
The next Spiro drive ended in a run by Bulldog running back, Braxton Peterson to increase their lead to 31-8 with their extra point kick good. Sequoyah was unable to move and Spiro took over on downs. Two holding penalties didn't hinder another Spiro drive and they finished their possession with another touchdown pass to Roberson. 38-8.
Holding penalties and miscues characterized much of the 4th quarter, but Sequoyah takes over on downs at their four- yard line. A 50- yard run by Eli Hammer gets them to 46 yard line. After a couple of plays only netting a couple of yards, Hummingbird gets seven to set up fourth and one. A big run by Hummingbird gets Sequoyah down to the 19 -yard line. Eric Walters gets them to the 5 -yard line and Eli Hammer gets the final touchdown of the night. The extra point kick was missed to end the scoring 38-14 and Spiro getting their second win of the season.
"They did a lot of good things tonight. We played a good football team. We had some stops and our tackling improved. We have a lot of things to work on. Things that its hard to simulate in practice. They want to learn but we need to finish drives. These are things that are coachable. We are moving in the right direction." Coach Chad Hendricks said after the game.
