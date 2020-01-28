Two members of the Sequoyah wrestling team won championships at the Pawhuska Carman Classic over the weekend. Trenton Harris took first place at 195 pounds while Kailey Lashley won at 215 pounds.
Harris started his day a major decision won over Jesse McCoy from Victory Christian High School. He won a major decision over Chris Galvan in the semifinals before winning a 2-1 decision over Bryce Drummond of Pawhuska in the championship.
Lashley only wrestled one match during the tournament, but she pinned Tanika Anderson in just 1:45.
Ty Fixin brought home a second place finish, recording a 17-2 win over Sam Mayberry in the quarterfinals and pinned Luke Freeman from Victory Christian in the semifinals before losing a 9-8 decision to Jesse Carr of Pawhuska in the finals.
Joey Hardbarger and Ryan Fields both finished in third place in their weight classes. Fields wrestled in the 113-pound bracket where he beat Mackenzie Owens 6-5. Hardbarger won two matches, including pinning Lane Cosby of Pawhuska in the third-place match.
The Indians will take a short trip Thursday when they face crosstown rival Tahlequah at 6 pm. They will be back at home Friday and Saturday when they host the Maverick Conference Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.