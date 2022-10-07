Indians claim showdown trophy

The gauntlet had been thrown, the challenge was on, and the Sequoyah Indians, eager to defend their home field, Thompson Field, rose to the challenge. The Indians took the opening kickoff, drove 52 yards on 11 plays, scoring on a five-yard run by Josiah Foreman with 9:16 left in the first quarter. Todd Davis added the PAT, and the Indians led 7-0.
That was the first of several TDs by Sequoyah, Friday, as the Indians won the Cherokee County Showdown over the visiting Keys Cougars, 42-21.
Following the opening drive, Sequoyah forced the Cougars into three-and-out, and following a 25-yard punt by Colton Combs, and a short return by Eli Hammer, Brody Young and the Indians set up shop at the Keys 47. Aiden Armontrout did the rest. A run of seven yards, then a ramble for 39 yards, followed by a seven yard plunge into the endzone, all by Armontrout, gave the Indians the six points, and Todd Davis' second of six good PAT kicks of the game made it 14-0, Sequoyah.
The kickoff went out of bounds, and the Cougars took over on their own 35 yard line. The red and white team took complete charge the next five minutes, driving 65 yards on 13 plays, including seven carries by senior tailback Cooper Hamilton for 46 yards, one of them being a 28-yarder and one being a four-yard run into the endzone. Quarterback Colton Combs hit back-to-back passes for 10 yards, one a four-yarder to Garrett Glory, and the other a six yard gainer to Tyson Robinson. Eli Scott added the PAT, pulling the Cougars to within seven, 14-7, with 1:21 still to play in the first quarter.
The second period was mostly both teams moving the ball back and forth, but not scoring. One important note concerning the Cougars was that on his scoring play, Hamilton was injured and did not return to the game.
A few of the highlights of the second quarter for Keys included Combs hitting Bronc Quetone twice for 10 yards and five yards, and a 13 yard run by Combs late in the period.
The big highlight of the quarter for the Indians was a 36 yard punt by Hammer that died on the Keys' 10 yard line that put the Cougars in a big hole they were forced to punt out of.
The Indians took over at the Keys 34, and from there Young engineered a four-play drive that included an incomplete pass by Young, a pass from Young to Hammer for four yards, an eight yard run by Young, and an 11-yard rush by Armontrout to paydirt. Davis kicked good, and the Indians went into halftime with a 21-7 lead.
Armontrout had 10 rushes for 89 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, and probably had at least that much in the second.
Hamilton, before going down, ran 11 times for 56 yards in the first half.
With 4:57 left in the third quarter, Hammer went in from two yards out, Davis' kick gave the Indians a 28-7 lead.
Early in the final period, Armontrout scored from six yards out, making it 35-7.
On Keys' next possession, Combs hit Robinson for a 28 yard touchdown pass, and Scott added the PAT, bringing the Cougars closer, 35-14.
Moments later, the Cougars got on the board again when Jon Beckwith, who picked up much of the slack when Hamilton went down, scampered 41 yards for a touchdown, pulling the Cougars to within 14, 35-21.
The Indians were not through, however, as Hammer ran in from the four with 1:15 left in the game.
Neither team went for a two point conversion in the game. Instead, Davis was 6-6 kicking extra points for Sequoyah, and Scott was 3-3.
Sequoyah Coach Chad Hendricks said it was all about getting the win.
"These guys really worked hard to get this first win," Hendricks said. "We still have high hopes, high goals to get into the playoffs.
"We still made a lot of mistakes we have to grow from," he added. "We got a lot of good play from some younger players tonight.
"We've been needing that gametime experience, and getting those younger kids where we need them to be," he said.
Next Thursday, the Indians will travel to Prague, while the Keys Cougars will host Warner.
